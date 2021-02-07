 Skip to main content
Wyoming volleyball sweeps Utah State for 2-0 start to season
UW VOLLEYBALL

The University of Wyoming volleyball team completed a 2-0 start to its spring season with a 3-0 victory (25-21, 25-21, 25-20) at Utah State on Saturday.

Hailey Zuroska led a balanced attack for the Cowgirls with eight kills while Riverton freshman Naya Shime added seven. Kyra Slavik had 31 assists and Kaitlyn Gehler 15 digs for UW.

The Cowgirls open their home season against New Mexico with matches scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

Naya Shime headshot

Shime
