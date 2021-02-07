Wyoming volleyball sweeps Utah State for 2-0 start to season

The University of Wyoming volleyball team completed a 2-0 start to its spring season with a 3-0 victory (25-21, 25-21, 25-20) at Utah State on Saturday.
Hailey Zuroska led a balanced attack for the Cowgirls with eight kills while Riverton freshman Naya Shime added seven. Kyra Slavik had 31 assists and Kaitlyn Gehler 15 digs for UW.
The Cowgirls open their home season against New Mexico with matches scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.