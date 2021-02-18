Wyoming volleyball takes 4-0 mark to Boise State for Mountain West showdown

The University of Wyoming volleyball teams travels to Boise State this weekend with first place in the Mountain West on the line as both the Cowgirls and the Broncos are 4-0 on the season.

UW is coming off back-to-back sweeps of New Mexico last weekend, after which senior middle blocker Jackie McBride and junior libero Kaitlyn Gehler were named the league's offensive (McBride) and defensive (Gehler) players of the week.

McBride, who is now seventh on the program's all-time block list with 427, had 20 kills and 10 blocks in the wins over the Lobos. She also leads the MW and is No. 11 in the nation with a .470 hitting percentage.

Gehler had 29 digs last weekend, giving her 56 for the season. Junior KC McMahon leads UW with 38 kills on the season (2.71 per set), while senior Faith Waitsman is tops in blocks (1.43 per set) and sophomore setter Kyra Slavik averages a team-best 8.5 assists per set.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.