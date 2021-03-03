Wyoming voter ID bill clears the House, heads to Senate

The bill would not apply to voters who vote by absentee ballot after registering by mail or in person.

The fight to impose more identification requirements at the polls has become a popular rallying call in Republican-led legislatures across the country, including Wyoming's.

Several lawmakers have attempted to impose stricter voter ID rules in response to former President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.

The added voting rules included in House Bill 75 will only disenfranchise voters, especially marginalized voters, and make voting less accessible, critics of the bill have said.

Clifford cited the record-breaking voter turnout in the 2020 general election. The elections were secure, she said.

"Wyoming was not inundated with fraud that it seems to many of my colleagues," Clifford said. "We want more people to participate, not less. By passing this bill, it automatically equates to voter suppression and imposes a restriction on voting access."

Clifford ultimately withdrew the amendment.

