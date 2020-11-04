Wyoming voters turn out in record numbers on Election Day

Wyoming residents participated in Tuesday's election in record numbers, according to initial data collected by the Secretary of State.

About 62% of Wyoming's voting age population came out to vote, with the majority backing President Donald Trump and state Republican candidates.

According to initial data, 278,314 Wyomingites cast a ballot in this year's general election, an increase of over 7% from four years ago. Trump raked in 193,454 votes in Wyoming on Tuesday, 19,035 more votes than he received in the last presidential election.

The number of absentee ballots received by Tuesday broke state records too, according to the Secretary of State. The COVID-19 pandemic fueled a dramatic increase in voting by mail.

Over half of the votes came in the form of absentee ballots. The state sent out 144,883 and received 143,029 absentee ballots back.