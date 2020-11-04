 Skip to main content
Wyoming voters turn out in record numbers on Election Day
Wyoming voters turn out in record numbers on Election Day

Election Day

Voters wait to receive ballots from poll workers Tuesday at the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds in Casper. Over half of the votes came from absentee ballots, but lines still formed at several polling locations on Election Day.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Wyoming residents participated in Tuesday's election in record numbers, according to initial data collected by the Secretary of State.

About 62% of Wyoming's voting age population came out to vote, with the majority backing President Donald Trump and state Republican candidates. 

According to initial data, 278,314 Wyomingites cast a ballot in this year's general election, an increase of over 7% from four years ago. Trump raked in 193,454 votes in Wyoming on Tuesday, 19,035 more votes than he received in the last presidential election.  

The number of absentee ballots received by Tuesday broke state records too, according to the Secretary of State. The COVID-19 pandemic fueled a dramatic increase in voting by mail. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
Over half of the votes came in the form of absentee ballots. The state sent out 144,883 and received 143,029 absentee ballots back. 

Natrona County also saw a 5% uptick in votes cast on Tuesday when compared to 2016 data. The county was required to wait until Election Day to start tallying votes. However, officials were able to process the absentee ballots beginning last Thursday. The county finished counting ballots by Tuesday evening, Natrona County Clerk Tracy Good said.

Multiple polling locations in Natrona County opened with long lines of voters, but polls quieted down throughout the afternoon. Lines began forming again at some poll locations in the final hours of voting. 

Most voting sites across the state reported average wait times of roughly 15 to 20 minutes for voters to cast a ballot throughout Election Day, the Secretary of State confirmed on Tuesday evening.

Photos: Election Day

Energy and Natural Resources Reporter

Camille Erickson covers the state's energy industries. She received her master's degree at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Before moving to Casper in 2019, she reported on business and labor in Minneapolis, Chicago and Washington.

