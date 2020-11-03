Wyoming voters turn out in record numbers to back President Trump

Palmer said he supported Trump but hasn't paid close attention to the lead-up to the election. He said his decision to support Trump ultimately came down to the unrest that occurred over the summer.

"I just don't want to see that happen again," he said.

The majority of young voters the Star-Tribune spoke with Tuesday were neither Trump supporters nor staunch Democrats.

Jace Qureshi voted with his mother, Malinda Harvell, Tuesday at Restoration Church. They both voted third-party.

"It seems the other two candidates create a lot of division," Qureshi said.

Brothers James and Michael Burk voted together Tuesday. It was Michael's first time. He said many of his friends said voting doesn't make a difference, but Michael's perspective is to "do it anyway."

For James, the simple act of voting with his peers, regardless of who they vote for, was a "unifying" act. It's one of the only times the entire country can act in concert, he said.

The pair both voted for Biden.