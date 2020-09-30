Wyoming wildfire spreads to 107,000 acres, prompts new evacuations in northern Colorado

The Mullen Fire grew on Wednesday by another 11,000 acres and crossed into Colorado, prompting evacuations there, fire officials said.

The fire now stands at 108,000 acres, or roughly 161 square miles.

Until Wednesday, it's spread was limited to southern Wyoming. But shortly before 6 p.m., fire officials said it had burned into northern Colorado, according to a Facebook post on the Mullen Fire Information page.

Authorities suspected the fire would eventually spread into Colorado, but were surprised at the speed in which it did, said John Peterson, a spokesman for the fire effort.

"The fire probably moved four to six miles today and it’s into Colorado," he said.

Peterson said multiple factors are contributing to the speed of the fire's spread.

"It’s multiple things," he said. "First off, the fuel has to be there. This is a forest that has a lot of beetle kill and it’s dry as a bone. Then you have the winds."