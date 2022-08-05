Wyoming wildfires increase containment

A pair of wildfires in Wyoming forests are slowly being contained.

Fish Fire

Near Sundance and the South Dakota border, the Fish Fire had spread to 6,668 acres by Friday and reported 44% containment. All evacuations in the area (crews said there were 20 homes affected) were lifted at 8 a.m. Friday.

Earlier this week, the fire caused some closures in the Black Hills National Forest, and in parts of Crook County east of Wyoming Highway 585. It spread quickly from 500 acres on Monday, when it was reported, to more than 6,000 acres by Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters are counting on cooler temperatures and higher humidity to help containment over the weekend. But too much rain could make it harder for crews to navigate the rocky, steep terrain where much of the fire is still burning.

Nearly 500 people were working on the fire as of Friday, spokesperson Halley Legge said. Local volunteer firefighters and landowners helped limit the spread of the fire in its early stages, according to Legge.

Now, there are crews from around Wyoming, Montana, Colorado, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska. The U.S. Forest Service crew includes the “Smokebusters,” a group of firefighters who are incarcerated at the minimum-security Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle.

The fire has a human cause, according to investigators, but no further details are available.

The area hasn’t burned in the last 22 years, since the Forest Service began keeping track. The Fish fire has burned mostly timber and some grass.

“The outpouring of help from the community has been phenomenal,” Legge said. “They’re baking for us, dropping off fried chicken… we have enough snacks to feed a small army.”

Sugarloaf Fire

The Sugarloaf Fire near Laramie Peak was 839 acres and 31% contained as of Friday morning.

Evacuations for 10 homes in the area were lifted earlier this week.

A “surge of monsoonal moisture” is expected Friday afternoon through Saturday, bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area.

"Moisture is always going to help," said spokesperson Anne Reid, "whether it falls or stays up high in the clouds, it brings down the relative humidities... that helps on lighter fuels."

The fire was first reported nearly two weeks ago, and is burning mostly timber. It also reportedly had a human cause, but Reid did not have any other details as the investigation is still ongoing.

There are some pockets of unburned fuel inside the fire area’s perimeter, Reid said, that may still heat up.

The fire response has been managed by the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team, which will turn control over to local crews over the weekend.