Wyoming will petition for removal of federal grizzly bear protections

Wyoming will petition the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to remove federal protections from grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, Gov. Mark Gordon said Thursday.

Since grizzlies were listed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act in 1975, the region’s population has climbed from 136 to more than 1,000. The expanding population confirms that grizzly bears have met and exceeded all benchmarks for recovery, Gordon told reporters during Thursday's news briefing.

“By all measures, the Greater Yellowstone grizzly population has recovered biologically,” Brian Nesvik, director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, said during the call.

Yellowstone grizzlies were delisted and relisted repeatedly under the Bush, Obama and Trump administrations. They were last removed from the threatened species list in 2017 and returned by a federal judge in 2018 — blocking a grizzly hunt that had been planned in Wyoming after the Fish and Wildlife Service lifted protections.

“I want to emphasize that this is a wonderful day of celebration, not only for the grizzly bear but for Wyoming,” Gordon said. “We have proved time and time again that we are experts in wildlife conservation, for our state’s values and our iconic species.”