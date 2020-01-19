Wyoming women take part in Rose Parade float honoring suffrage anniversary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“It was just a really good experience,” she said. “I got to experience the Rose Bowl parade from a very special place.”

And back in Wyoming before the parade, training for the long walk gave her an opportunity to frequently walk and bond with her daughter, which she said was an added bonus to the experience.

On Facebook days after the parade, Grey Bull, the founder and president of Not Our Native Daughters and vice president of the Global Indigenous Council, said she was still “blown away” by the participation in the parade, which takes place in her hometown.

“My biggest take away are the people I was honored to meet and now know, and the amazing people who worked so hard year round to develop this representation of Women’s Right to Vote!” she wrote. “Collectively WE reminded the world, we still have so much more work to TRAIL BLAZE.”

Clifford said she had to be convinced to apply to participate and then was able to raise about $1,500 for fees and travel expenses. Her husband, who drove down with Clifford, was able to attend the Rose Bowl college football game later that day for the first time, and they were also able to visit a grandchild who lives in California.