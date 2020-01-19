Wyoming women take part in Rose Parade float honoring suffrage anniversary

As part of a celebration of women’s suffrage, two Northern Arapaho women recently participated in a Rose Parade float to honor the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.
Rep. Andi Clifford and Lynnette Grey Bull, who works to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, took part in the annual New Year’s Day parade in Pasadena, California. The two were part of a float, which included a replica of the Statue of Liberty and 100 women to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of women winning the right to vote — and the yearslong struggle to gain it.
“We’ve come a long way but still have a long way to go for many reasons,” Clifford said.
Organizers for the float also stated they hoped it was a reminder of the importance for all to vote.
While Clifford was unable to be on the float because she is an elected official, she was still able to walk behind it — while wearing a traditional ribbon skirt — during the more than five-mile parade route.
Clifford said walking during the parade itself — representing her Indigenous grandmothers and ancestors and their perseverance and resilience — was surprisingly emotional. In addition, she said it was humbling to be among so many powerful women, which included judges, local government politicians and other leaders.
“It was just a really good experience,” she said. “I got to experience the Rose Bowl parade from a very special place.”
And back in Wyoming before the parade, training for the long walk gave her an opportunity to frequently walk and bond with her daughter, which she said was an added bonus to the experience.
On Facebook days after the parade, Grey Bull, the founder and president of Not Our Native Daughters and vice president of the Global Indigenous Council, said she was still “blown away” by the participation in the parade, which takes place in her hometown.
“My biggest take away are the people I was honored to meet and now know, and the amazing people who worked so hard year round to develop this representation of Women’s Right to Vote!” she wrote. “Collectively WE reminded the world, we still have so much more work to TRAIL BLAZE.”
Clifford said she had to be convinced to apply to participate and then was able to raise about $1,500 for fees and travel expenses. Her husband, who drove down with Clifford, was able to attend the Rose Bowl college football game later that day for the first time, and they were also able to visit a grandchild who lives in California.
For Clifford, Grey Bull and other Indigenous women, the passage of the 19th Amendment didn’t mean their ancestors — who fought for other women to gain the right to vote — could immediately participate in elections. It wasn’t until 1924 that Native Americans were granted citizenship and the right to vote, and many individual states for years after restricted Indigenous people from voting.
Clifford said the others who participated recognized the challenges of being an Indigenous woman that existed beyond 1920.
“I appreciated that they acknowledged that … we were still battling,” Clifford said.