Wyoming wrestler Stephen Buchanan earns All-America honors at NCAA Championships

University of Wyoming sophomore Stephen Buchanan finished eighth at the NCAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday in St. Louis to earn All-America honors.
Competing at 197 pounds, Buchanan clinched All-America status with a 6-2 decision over Thomas Penola of Purdue. Buchanan lost to Penn State's Michael Beard 10-8 in overtime in the seventh-place match to finish 14-6 on the season.
Buchanan was the only UW wrestler of the seven Cowboys who qualified for the NCAA Championships to earn All-America recognition over the weekend.
Jacob Wright (157), Sheridan's Hayden Hastings (174) and Brian Andrews (285) all went 2-2 over the weekend.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.