Wyoming wrestler Stephen Buchanan earns All-America honors at NCAA Championships
UW WRESTLING

Wyoming wrestler Stephen Buchanan earns All-America honors at NCAA Championships

University of Wyoming sophomore Stephen Buchanan finished eighth at the NCAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday in St. Louis to earn All-America honors.

Competing at 197 pounds, Buchanan clinched All-America status with a 6-2 decision over Thomas Penola of Purdue. Buchanan lost to Penn State's Michael Beard 10-8 in overtime in the seventh-place match to finish 14-6 on the season.

Buchanan was the only UW wrestler of the seven Cowboys who qualified for the NCAA Championships to earn All-America recognition over the weekend.

Jacob Wright (157), Sheridan's Hayden Hastings (174) and Brian Andrews (285) all went 2-2 over the weekend.

Stephen Buchanan

Buchanan
Watch Now: Related Video

