Wyoming wrestlers win five silver medals at Big 12 Championships
UW WRESTLING

Wyoming wrestlers win five silver medals at Big 12 Championships

The Wyoming Cowboys entered the finals of the Big 12 Wrestling Championships with a chance to win four titles, but had to settle for four second-place finishes Sunday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Cole Moody at 165 pounds, Tate Samuelson at 184, Stephen Buchanan at 197 and Brian Andrews at 285 all earned silver medals. More importantly, though all four are expected to be selected for the NCAA Championships later this month.

The Cowboys finished a program-best fourth in the team standings. Oklahoma State and Oklahoma tied for the top spot with 124 points, followed by Iowa State with 117.5 and UW with 105.5.

Three UW wrestlers did win their final matches Sunday. Sheridan native Hayden Hastings placing third at 174 thanks to a 9-3 decision over Oklahoma State's Dustin Plott. Chase Zollmann at 141 and Jacob Wright at 157 both finished fifth while Jaron Jensen placed sixth at 149.

In the championship matches, Moody dropped an 11-7 decision to North Dakota State's Luke Weber and Buchanan lost 13-8 to Oklahoma State's A.J. Ferrari. Samuelson and Andrews both lost close matches to the top-ranked wrestlers in their respective weight classes. Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen earned a 5-3 decision over Samuelson and Iowa State's Gannon Gremmel defeated Andrews 2-0.

Stephen Buchanan

Buchanan
Hayden Hastings

Hastings
Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

