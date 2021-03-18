Wyoming wrestling advances four to Round of 16 at NCAA Championships

The University of Wyoming had four of seven wrestlers win first-round matches Thursday at the NCAA Championships in St. Louis.
Advancing to the Round of 16 later in the day were Jacob Wright at 157 pounds, Sheridan native Hayden Hastings at 174, Stephen Buchanan at 197 and Brian Andrews at 285.
Wright, seeded 23rd, earned a 5-4 decision over No. 10 Justin Thomas of Oklahoma; No. 14 Hastings advanced with a 4-2 decision over No. 19 Michael O'Malley of Drexel; No. 8 Buchanan won by pinfall over No. 25 J.J. Dixon of Oregon State; and No. 13 Andrews earned an 8-4 decision over No. 20 Quinn Miller of Virginia.
Also for the Cowboys, Chase Zollmann (No. 29 at 141) lost by technical fall to No. 4 Tariq Wilson of North Carolina State, Cole Moody (No. 20 at 165) dropped a 3-2 decision to No. 13 Tanner Skidgel of Navy and Tate Samuelson (No. 10 at 184) lost 3-2 in overtime to No. 23 Charles Small of Hofstra.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
