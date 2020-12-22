 Skip to main content
Wyoming wrestling announces 2020-21 home schedule
UW WRESTLING

The University of Wyoming wrestling team will host three matches during the upcoming season, it was announced in a press release Monday.

The Cowboys will welcome Northern Colorado to the UniWyo Sports Complex on Jan. 3 and West Virginia on Feb. 6. UW will also host Air Force at a date still to be determined.

UW returns four NCAA qualifiers off last year's team in senior Brian Andrews, juniors Hayden Hastings (Sheridan) and Tate Samuelson and sophomore Stephen Buchanan.

