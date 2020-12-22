Wyoming wrestling announces 2020-21 home schedule

The University of Wyoming wrestling team will host three matches during the upcoming season, it was announced in a press release Monday.
The Cowboys will welcome Northern Colorado to the UniWyo Sports Complex on Jan. 3 and West Virginia on Feb. 6. UW will also host Air Force at a date still to be determined.
UW returns four NCAA qualifiers off last year's team in senior Brian Andrews, juniors Hayden Hastings (Sheridan) and Tate Samuelson and sophomore Stephen Buchanan.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
