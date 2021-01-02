 Skip to main content
Wyoming wrestling hosts Northern Colorado to open season
UW WRESTLING

The University of Wyoming wrestling team finally gets its 2021 season started Sunday when it hosts Northern Colorado at the UniWyo Sports Complex. The Big 12 dual, which will be closed to the public, is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

The Cowboys begin the season with six wrestlers ranked by various outlets. Leading the way is senior heavyweight Brian Andrews as the defending Big 12 champ is ranked No. 9. He'll face No. 11 Dalton Robertson on Sunday.

"This dual will begin the process of answering questions and figuring out where we are at," UW coach Mark Branch said in a release. "UNC has a very good team and I'm excited to be able to start our journey back with such a challenging test."

Other Cowboys ranked heading into the first dual are Sheridan's Hayden Hastings (No. 15 at 174), Jacob Wright (No. 17 at 157), Stephen Buchanan (No. 18 at 197), Tate Samuelson (No. 21 at 184) and Jaron Jensen (No. 31 at 149).

Brian Andrews headshot

Andrews
