Wyoming wrestling splits weekend duals

Wyoming's Stephen Buchanan earned an 8-7 decision over West Virginia's Noah Adams, the nation's top-ranked wrestler at 197 pounds, to help the Cowboys to a 21-12 win over the No. 20 Mountaineers on Saturday. UW dropped a 29-15 decision to No. 8 Arizona State later in the day.
While Buchanan's upset was the highlight of the match for the Cowboys, they also got a pin from Tate Samuelson at 184 and wins by decision from Hayden Hastings (174), Chase Zollman (141), Jaron Jensen (149) and Jacob Wright (157) against West Virginia.
Hastings, Samuelson and Wright also picked up victories in the dual against the Sun Devils, with Hastings winning by pin, Samuelson earning an overtime decision and Wright winning by forfeit.