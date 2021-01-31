 Skip to main content
Wyoming wrestling wins seven of 10 matches to defeat Air Force
UW WRESTLING

Wyoming wrestling wins seven of 10 matches to defeat Air Force

The University of Wyoming wrestling team won seven of 10 matches to pick up its first Big 12 Conference dual victory of the season as the Cowboys defeated Air Force 22-9 Saturday at the UniWyo Sports Complex.

After dropping the first two matches, No. 16 Jacob Wright got UW on the board with an 8-3 decision at 157 pounds to start a run of six consecutive victories for the Cowboys. No. 24 Cole Moody (165), No. 11 Hayden Hastings (174) and No. 18 Tate Samuelson (184) all followed with decisions before No. 15 Stephen Buchanan got a major decision at 197. Senior heavyweight Brian Andrews, ranked No. 11, earned a 10-9 decision to complete the run. No. 22 Job Greenwood closed the dual with a victory by decision at 133.

UW returns to the mat on Saturday when it hosts Big 12 opponent West Virginia.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

