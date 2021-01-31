Wyoming wrestling wins seven of 10 matches to defeat Air Force

The University of Wyoming wrestling team won seven of 10 matches to pick up its first Big 12 Conference dual victory of the season as the Cowboys defeated Air Force 22-9 Saturday at the UniWyo Sports Complex.

After dropping the first two matches, No. 16 Jacob Wright got UW on the board with an 8-3 decision at 157 pounds to start a run of six consecutive victories for the Cowboys. No. 24 Cole Moody (165), No. 11 Hayden Hastings (174) and No. 18 Tate Samuelson (184) all followed with decisions before No. 15 Stephen Buchanan got a major decision at 197. Senior heavyweight Brian Andrews, ranked No. 11, earned a 10-9 decision to complete the run. No. 22 Job Greenwood closed the dual with a victory by decision at 133.