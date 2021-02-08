Wyomingites most concerned about cuts to K-12 funding, increases to personal taxes, new survey shows

About 28.6% of respondents indicated they worried about possible decreases in K-12 funding. And 27.1% were concerned about increases in property and sales taxes.

“Decreases in K-12 funding is the biggest concern they have, followed by an increase in taxes,” Godby said.

Survey participants indicated relatively less concern for reducing state agency budgets or decreasing funding for cities and towns. Respondents were also not as worried about taking money from Wyoming’s savings account to weather the tough economic conditions, the survey showed.

“(The budget cuts) are going to affect everyone in the state,” Godby said. “What is the unique Wyoming solution to this? Because there is more than one way to skin a cat and more than one way to balance a budget.”

The survey used marketing and product development techniques to present a set of choices, or alternatives, for solving the budget crisis. Participants then had to weigh their preferred steps, but they couldn’t simply select everything.

“To get something, you have to give up something,” Peterson said. “In that environment, you see more realistic answers.”