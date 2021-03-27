Wyomingites restore sheep wagons

“They had all the comforts you might need out in the hills,” she said. “But one thing that I always think about is that it had to be the loneliest job in the world.”

Bolinger’s family is Basque, an indigenous ethno-linguistic group with roots in Basque Country adjacent to Spain and France. Many of her ancestors immigrated to the United States and found work in Wyoming as sheep herders.

“Some Basque outfits might have had three or four herders they kept out with their sheep. They brought young guys from Spain and France, and they didn’t know any English. They were in a strange country and didn’t know anyone other than who brought them here,” Bolinger said. “They would put them in the sheep wagon and every 10 days or so, the camp tender would take supplies and check on them.

“I had an uncle that came over as a young man who went down to the Powder River. They put him in a wagon with some sheep, I don’t even remember who he worked for,” she said. “He told me that was the loneliest time of his life.”

Richard Frankovic, who serves on the board of directors for the Big Horn Basque Club, said his great grandfather and grandfather built sheep wagons in Johnson County and “probably a few in Sheridan, too.”