Wyoming's 66th Legislature wrapped up its final full week of session. Here's what happened.

The deadline for a final vote in the second house on bills as well as concurrence on amendments will be Tuesday. The Legislature will not meet on Monday in observance of the Easter holiday but will reconvene on Tuesday.

House's education funding bill passed in Senate

A bill finding cuts but no revenue for Wyoming’s K-12 education system will head back to the House of Representatives after passing the Senate 22-5 on Friday afternoon.

The proposal finds about $80 million in cuts to “phantom” health insurance costs over three years and redirects some state investment earnings to support the school foundation program. It also separates teacher salaries from the broader block grant paid by the state into a categorical grant with the intention of protecting those salaries from impending budget cuts.