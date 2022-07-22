Wyoming's abortion ban poised to go into effect after governor certifies law

Gov. Mark Gordon certified Wyoming's abortion ban Friday afternoon.

"I believe that the decision to regulate abortion is properly left to the states," he said in a statement. "As a pro-life Governor, my focus will continue to be on ensuring we are doing all we can to support Wyoming mothers, children and families."

The abortion ban will go into effect in five days. Then, all abortions, except in cases involving rape or incest, or if the mother’s life or health is in serious danger, are illegal. The exceptions don’t include risks to any “psychological or emotional conditions” of the mother.

The abortion trigger ban, sponsored by Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, and passed during this year’s legislative session, was triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision late last month to reverse Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that has protected abortion access for nearly 50 years. Wyoming’s attorney general had 30 days to review the decision, after which it was passed along to Gordon for certification.

Attorney General Bridget Hill notified the governor in a report on Thursday that she had reviewed the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision and determined that it authorized Wyoming’s abortion ban.

The only clinic in Wyoming that offered abortions, the Women's Health Center and Family Care Clinic in Jackson, stopped scheduling new appointments for abortion patients following the attorney general's decision, according to Giovannina Anthony, one of the doctors that provided abortions there.

Under the ban, those who provide an abortion could get a felony charge and up to 14 years in prison.

It’s not clear how abortions that are provided under the exemptions will be determined to be legal. Some providers have said that they won’t continue offering abortions under the exemptions because of the potential legal risks. It’s also unclear at this point how the ban will be enforced.

Giovannina Anthony, one of two doctors who had provided abortions at the only clinic in Wyoming that offered the service, previously told the Star-Tribune that the legal risks have a “chilling effect” on providers.

“The rape and incest inclusions are not meant to help any victims,” she said. “They’re meant to make the statute politically palatable.”

Anthony started the abortion services at the Jackson Women’s Health Center and Family Care Clinic where she works 17 years ago. Another doctor, Katie Noyes, has also provided abortions there for the past decade.

There will likely be legal challenges now that the ban has been certified. Wellspring Health Access Founder Julie Burkhart, who had planned to open an abortion clinic in Casper this summer, said in a press conference after Roe’s fall that she would consider pursuing a lawsuit against the ban. A spokesperson later told the Star-Tribune that any legal challenge would likely take place once the state moved to certify the ban.