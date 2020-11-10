Wyoming's coronavirus death toll rises by 13, setting new single-day and monthly records

Wyoming's ongoing COVID-19 surge continues to affect the state to a more severe degree than ever before.
Tuesday, the Wyoming Department of Health announced 13 additional coronavirus-related deaths and more than 1,000 new confirmed cases, both of which are the most in a single day.
There have now been 40 coronavirus-related deaths reported so far in November, making it Wyoming's deadliest month after only 10 days, state Department of Health figures show.
Thirty-seven deaths had been announced in October. Prior to that, the state had never announced more than 13 in a single month.
More than 60% of Wyoming's 127 total COVID-19 deaths have been announced in October or November. The state's ongoing spike in cases — which currently put Wyoming fifth worst in new cases per capita over the last week, according to New York Times data — began in mid-September.
The state had never passed the 1,000 case mark in a single day before Tuesday, even when factoring in probable cases. When including those patients — close contacts of lab-confirmed patients who are also exhibiting symptoms of the virus — 1.39% of the state currently has COVID-19.
Wyoming also set new records Tuesday for its 10-day average in new confirmed cases and active confirmed cases; however, those are hardly new trends. The state has set new records in both of those categories in 26 of the last 28 days.
The latest deaths include three people from Natrona County, all of whom were residents of long-term care facilities. The Wyoming Department of Health announcement does not specify the facility, but local health officials last month disclosed that 14 residents at Casper's Shepherd of the Valley nursing home have died from COVID-19.
Also included in Wednesday's announcement were five Laramie County residents, four of whom were residents of long-term care facilities that were not identified by the health department. The other deaths included three people from Fremont County, one From Campbell County and one from Carbon County.
Eight of the 13 people who died had health conditions that put them at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19, the health department said.
With Wednesday's announcement, Wyoming's death toll for the pandemic rose to 127. There have been 16,442 lab-confirmed cases and 2,800 probable cases since the pandemic emerged here in March.
Cases plateaued in Wyoming in late spring before beginning a spike in mid-June. As a result, state health officials decided against their plans to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions.
Cases tapered off somewhat in August but surged in September to levels previously unseen in Wyoming. That trend has continued into October, with the state setting new highs for cases, hospitalizations and deaths. In October, state health officials announced a then-record 37 deaths of people who had been infected with COVID-19.
The surge has continued unabated into November. The state set all-time highs for hospitalizations on four consecutive days, with more than 170 patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
While Gov. Mark Gordon has said he is not considering a statewide face mask requirement, he has urged the state's residents to wear them.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.
