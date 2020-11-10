Wyoming's coronavirus death toll rises by 13, setting new single-day and monthly records

Wyoming also set new records Tuesday for its 10-day average in new confirmed cases and active confirmed cases; however, those are hardly new trends. The state has set new records in both of those categories in 26 of the last 28 days.

The latest deaths include three people from Natrona County, all of whom were residents of long-term care facilities. The Wyoming Department of Health announcement does not specify the facility, but local health officials last month disclosed that 14 residents at Casper's Shepherd of the Valley nursing home have died from COVID-19.

Also included in Wednesday's announcement were five Laramie County residents, four of whom were residents of long-term care facilities that were not identified by the health department. The other deaths included three people from Fremont County, one From Campbell County and one from Carbon County.

Eight of the 13 people who died had health conditions that put them at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19, the health department said.