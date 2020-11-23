Wyoming's COVID-19 death count rises by record 26

November has been the pandemic's worst month for the number of deaths announced, more than tripling the previous record, 37, set in October. Of all the deaths that have been reported, 74 occurred in October, the most for any month thus far. The state so far has announced 68 deaths that have occurred in November.

Nine of the deaths announced Monday were Natrona County residents. The county has experienced the most coronavirus-related deaths with 45.

Other deaths were located in: Big Horn (2), Campbell (3), Carbon (1), Fremont (2), Goshen (2), Laramie (3), Park (2), Platte (1), and Weston (1) counties.

Cases plateaued in Wyoming in late spring before beginning a spike in mid-June. As a result, state health officials decided against their plans to eliminate almost all coronavirus restrictions. State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist has continually extended most health restrictions.

Then, in mid-September, cases began increasing at a rate exponentially higher than anything seen here since the pandemic began — a trend that has not yet fallen off. Subsequent spikes in hospitalizations and deaths have followed.