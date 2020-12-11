 Skip to main content
Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 22
COVID-19 Testing

Skylar Trembath with the COVID-19 Surge Team sorts and processes incoming coronavirus specimen collection kits to be tested at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory on Friday in Cheyenne. The University of Wyoming and other schools across the state have reported students and staff testing positive for the coronavirus.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Wyoming health officials on Friday announced 22 more deaths of people who had contracted COVID-19.

The latest deaths bring the total number of people who've died in the state after becoming infected with the virus to 321. For context, 122 to people have died on Wyoming roads this year. In Wyoming's worst flu season, 29 people died.

In the first 11 days of December, health officials have already announced 106 deaths. Of those, 64 have been reported in the past week. 

There have been 91 deaths announced over a 10-day period -- a record for Wyoming.

The latest deaths include six people each from Fremont and Laramie counties, two each from Campbell, Goshen and Lincoln counties and one each from Carbon, Natrona, Sublette and Sweetwater counties.

Sixteen had health conditions that put them at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

Eleven of the people had been hospitalized prior to their deaths. Ten were residents of a long-term care facility. 

Wyoming ranks third in the nation for nursing home deaths, according to the AARP.

Nationally, roughly 294,000 Americans have died after contracting COVID-19 since the virus emerged here.

Most of Wyoming's deaths have been reported in the past two months.

In mid-September, cases began increasing at a rate exponentially higher than anything seen here since the pandemic began — a trend that has continued into November. Subsequent spikes in hospitalizations and deaths have followed. Cases have begun of late to ebb.

The surge in cases inspired more than half of Wyoming's counties to institute mask orders. On Monday, Gov. Mark Gordon announced a statewide mandate.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear within two weeks. Health officials recommend self-isolating for two weeks if you have contact with a person who has the illness.

Photos: A timeline of coronavirus in Wyoming

