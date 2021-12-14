Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 30

Thirty more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday. That number represents the COVID deaths confirmed in the last week.

There have now been 1,502 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020. This fall has been among the most deadly periods for COVID-19 related illnesses since the pandemic arrived in Wyoming.

The latest deaths include four people each from Natrona, Campbell and Laramie counties, three each from Park and Sweetwater counties and two each from Fremont and Lincoln counties. The state also reported one death each in Albany, Carbon, Converse, Crooke, Goshen, Johnson, Sheridan and Washakie counties.

Twenty four of the 30 people had been hospitalized prior to their deaths, according to the health department.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Deaths declined dramatically this spring, with the number reported each week in the single digits since mid-March. But the trend hasn’t held. This fall, figures reached what they were early last winter, when the state was recording more than 50 deaths per week. The number of deaths in the state's weekly report has begun to decline of late.

The trend in deaths mirrors the larger surge and then slowdown in Wyoming cases and hospitalizations that occurred this summer and fall. Hospitalizations, for example, rose dramatically in August, peaked at nearly 250 in late October before falling steadily. As of Tuesday, 108 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Wyoming.

Wyoming has the nation's second-lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate, with about 47% of the population fully inoculated. That's lower than all states but Idaho.

