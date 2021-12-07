Wyoming's COVID-19 death toll rises by 44 in last week

Forty-four more Wyomingites have died from COVID-19, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Tuesday. That number represents the COVID deaths confirmed in the last week.

There have now been 1,472 coronavirus-caused deaths in Wyoming since the pandemic arrived here in March 2020. This fall has been among the most deadly periods for COVID-19 related illnesses since the pandemic arrived in Wyoming.

Sixty-three of the new deaths occurred in November. Eighteen occurred in October.

The state does not include a death in its COVID-19 count unless the virus is listed on the patient’s death certificate as either the cause of death or a contributing factor. There is often a lag between when deaths occur and when deaths are reported because of the time it takes for death certificates to be processed.

Thirty-nine of the 44 people were hospitalized prior to their deaths, zero out of state. Thirty-two had underlying health conditions increasing their risk to COVID-19. Zero were residents of long-term care facilities.

Of the 15 counties that experienced an increase in deaths, Natrona County bore the brunt with 11 new deaths. Fremont County added five deaths, while Laramie and Platte counties added 4, Campbell and Converse added three.

Big Horn, Goshen, Park, Sheridan and Sweetwater counties each reported two more deaths, and Albany, Carbon, Hot Springs and Lincoln counties each reported one new death.

Deaths declined dramatically this spring, with the number reported each week in the single digits since mid-March. But the trend hasn’t held. Figures reached what they were in early winter, when the state was recording more than 50 deaths per week.

The state health department is not releasing the vaccine status of each hospitalized patient but has said roughly 95% of recent hospitalizations have been among the unvaccinated.

A more contagious variant of the virus has led federal and state officials to again recommend face masks be worn in areas with low vaccine uptake and moderate-to-high virus transmission.

Gov. Mark Gordon has said his office will not implement any more mandates or lockdowns. Gordon said he encourages residents to get vaccinated but that the decision is “intensely personal” and he is not planning any interventions to increase uptake.

Wyoming’s vaccination rate remains the second-lowest in the nation with 46% of the state fully inoculated against COVID-19. Only Idaho is trailing the state at 45.5%.

Unvaccinated Wyomingites are also the most hesitant in the country to accept the shots, or to give them to their children, according to U.S. Census Bureau polls.

About 281,799 residents —adults and children— have so far received at least one vaccine dose as of Monday. Around 75,200 booster doses have been given.

