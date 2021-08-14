Wyoming's economic recovery lags behind nation

In the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, declining coal and oil production coincided with low oil prices to deal a big blow to Wyoming’s economy. The revenue shortfall that resulted prompted the state to slash hundreds of millions of dollars in spending in the 2021 budget session.

More than midway through 2021, the energy industry is telling a much different story. According to CREG, Wyoming oil production and prices are currently on pace to match levels not seen since 2014, demand for natural gas is strong, wind energy production escalated and coal has seen a surprising resurgence, though the federal Energy Information Administration anticipates that rebound to be temporary. State fiscal analyst Don Richards echoed that.

“Wyoming will benefit from increased coal production this calendar year in all likelihood, but the structural underlying trend is a negative,” Richards said.

The underpinnings of Wyoming’s economy are still highly volatile, fiscal experts at Pew warned. However, Wyoming’s diversified revenue streams in the extraction industry — coal, oil, gas, trona — have helped the state avoid the level of decline seen in states like North Dakota and Alaska, experts say. Those states have both ridden a disproportionate reliance on oil revenues to double-digit declines in revenue from the start of the pandemic.