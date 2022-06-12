Wyoming's first all-women's conservation corps crew is paving the way for future generations

Kate McNicholas stood under a gray sky on the brown, grassy hills at Camp Jack, about 25 miles west of Cheyenne.

Camping tents waited nearby in stages of assembly, and people crisscrossed the camp around her. Trucks were parked askew.

It was still cold after a morning snowstorm, and she wore a yellow jacket and red pants against the chill. With blue eyes, two French braids and a nose ring, McNicholas exuded calm excitement as the camp took shape. Five young women dressed in hiking pants, beanies, baseball caps and fleeces hauled folded tables, a griddle and giant coolers into a canvas cook tent beside her.

“I’m excited, really excited,” she said, shaking her head and looking on. “It’s finally happening. I did not sleep last night.”

McNicholas is one of the leaders of the Wyoming Conservation Corps’ first all-women’s crew. Hours earlier at the Wyoming Conservation Corps headquarters in Laramie, she and her co-leader Jami Oyster met their crew members for the first time. After waiting out the brief snowstorm, they drove out to Camp Jack to start their orientation.

The Wyoming Conservation Corps is a nonprofit that exposes young people to conservation work in Wyoming. It’s been around since 2006 and is a program in the University of Wyoming’s Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources.

Joining a conservation corps crew means signing up for a summer job working on various projects — building and repairing trails and fences, restoring wildlife habitats, cutting trees, painting buildings — all while living in a tent out in the wilderness. It’s often hard, manual labor — shoveling, hauling, chain sawing, painting. It’s pretty much open to anyone, as long as you have the enthusiasm.

But in practice, the program has attracted more men than women. Traditional crews are co-ed, and in a typical season, about 40% of crew leaders and members are women, a University of Wyoming article states.

McNicholas came up with the idea of making the all-women’s crew after being a leader last summer.

“I just wanted to give women a bigger opportunity to find their footing in conservation work,” McNicholas said.

For the most part, the all-women’s crew will be the same as any other; the group will work six “hitches,” or 10-day periods, that will bring them to Grand Teton National Park, Laramie Peak and Keyhole State Park. They’ll work on sage grouse habitat restoration and invasive species mitigation, trail building and historic preservation projects.

Oyster and McNicholas said they’ve considered some small additions for the women’s crew, like making a period supply box.

“There were so many hitches where you were running around like, ‘Does anyone have a tampon?’” McNicholas said.

***

Oyster is from Malvern, Iowa. She’s soft-spoken and deliberate with her words. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. As a kid, she wandered around the woods and dug holes under trees to look for buried treasure. She hated being inside.

In 2019, Oyster moved across the country to study geology, earth science and environmental and natural resources at the University of Wyoming. One of her friends told her about the Wyoming Conservation Corps.

“I think you’ll like it, but you’ll have to sleep in a tent,” he told her.

“Oh, well that sounds great!” she replied.

She joined a traditional co-ed crew last summer and met McNicholas there.

Growing up in Chicago, McNicholas lived in a tent in her backyard with some neighborhood kids and her younger sibling for several summers in a row. Her mom tried to get them to come inside and take showers.

“We’d be like, ‘We don’t need to take a shower, we used the garden hose yesterday!’”

McNicholas moved to Laramie in 2018 and studied rangeland ecology and watershed management at UW, graduating in December. Last summer was her second time being in the conservation corps and her first year as a leader.

McNicholas and Oyster paired off from the rest of the crew on one hitch. They took down old trail signs and put up new ones along the Shoshone National Forest Willow Creek ski trails.

That went on for nearly a week. A fawn sometimes appeared and watched them; it got up as close as it dared. McNicholas and Oyster sat on the ground and stared back. Sometimes they listened to Morbid, a podcast about murders. They switched to Disney music when that got too creepy.

“We talked about our life experiences, what we thought about the crew, what we wanted to do in the future,” Oyster said over the phone one night during her crew’s first hitch in the Tetons.

“It honestly already felt like Jami was my co-leader,” McNicholas said.

***

The crew finished setting up the cook tent around 2 p.m. on the first day of orientation. Random food sat on one of the tables — mayo, pickles, a block of cheddar cheese, creamy peanut butter, clementines, strawberry and grape jelly in squeeze bottles. They made peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and then wandered over to a pile of duffle bags that they’d dumped on the ground. They sat in a circle on the bags and started talking.

“I figure after this, I can wear Carhartts and not be a poser,” said Bella Lucente, a Middlebury University student from San Francisco, said. (She was wearing brown Carhartts).

Kelly Parkman, a James Madison University student from Virginia Beach wearing two long brown braids and a blue beanie, deftly put together a portable camping chair and settled into it. Her part-time job at REI required her to learn how to set them up blindfolded. It was her first time in Wyoming: “The farthest west I’d ever been is Iowa,” she said.

The conversation randomly took a turn to dealing with injured kids in the wilderness. One of the best solutions, the group concluded, is distraction. Oyster recounted asking one injured kid who was screaming in her ear about his favorite animal.

“I was like, ‘If you could have a pet, what would it be?’ And he said, ‘A dinosaur.’”

The crew set off with their gear toward a stand of aspens and ponderosas after lunch. They started building their tents, wedged between the bare trees. There was enough wind to make the ponderosas rasp. It started to rain, then it started to hail. Some of the tents went up quick. Some were still shapeless on the ground.

Sophie Hoff and Annabelle Miller struggled to put their tents together. Hoff — who has short brown hair and wore a blue fleece, her favorite color — is from Virginia. She’s a student at the University of Colorado Boulder. Miller is from Missouri and goes to Wesleyan University. She’s tall and quiet and wears a baseball cap that casts a shadow over her eyes. Lucente came over to help Miller. Jaden Brutsman (a Casper native and current student at the University of Wyoming) helped Hoff. Parkman wandered over to join in too. They all fell into quiet concentration.

“Annabelle, they gave you horrible poles,” Lucente said. (The elastic was overstretched). The group eventually got the two tents upright. Parkman assessed Miller’s tent: “Perfect size for game night!”

McNicholas came over to check on the crew’s progress. She stood at the edge of the aspen grove.

“It’s funny, people always start out camping this close and by the end, they’re like, ‘How far away can I camp from other people?’” (At night, when people shuffle around or get up to pee, they make noise, she explained).

“Would anyone drink hot chocolate if we made it?” McNicholas asked everyone.

Parkman poked her head out of her orange tent: “Yes!”

“They seem like they have really good energy,” McNicholas said back inside the cook tent, boiling water for hot cocoa and coffee.

***

McNicholas raised the idea of making an all-women’s crew when she was a leader last summer. Some of the people that worked with the crews seemed to favor talking with her male co-leaders, she said.

“I just thought, ‘Man, this summer would have been so much easier if it had been all women,’” McNicholas said over the phone. “And then I was like, ‘Why isn’t it all women?’”

For a while it remained an amorphous idea; McNicholas didn’t actually decide to make the women’s crew a reality until she graduated in December.

“I was like, you know what, I have no plans, let’s do it, let’s do it right now!”

Oyster applied to be a crew leader, and McNicholas requested she be her co-leader for the women’s crew.

It was hard to recruit the five women on the crew (one person dropped out a couple days before the start of orientation). For a while, they only had three people signed up.

“We didn’t think we would have a crew for a little bit,” McNicholas said.

But the work seems to be panning out so far.

“It was great to kind of get that camaraderie with everyone and feel like us girls can go and do conservation work all together,” Brutsman said. “If we pave the way for this women’s crew, then this could become the norm, and that to me was really exciting.”

Oyster and McNicholas hope that the all-women’s conservation corps will continue in the future. But its long-term survival isn’t guaranteed — marketing and recruiting for the corps takes a lot of leg work. McNicholas is moving to Arizona. Oyster isn’t sure yet what she’ll be doing. The crew will need new leaders.

“Kind of how this crew pans out this summer determines the future of having a women’s crew,” McNicholas said. “I’m hoping it outlives me.”

***

At 6 the next morning the sun was already up and melting the frost off the grass and tents. The sky was blue, the air still.

Oyster and McNicholas were up too, cooking red bacon strips and chocolate chip pancakes on a griddle the size of a suitcase. Oyster burnt some of the pancakes a bit. A giant red bucket of Folgers coffee sat on one table. The cook tent steamed and filled with smoke. Oyster tied the tent flaps open for ventilation.

Brutsman arrived first. Other crew members trickled in, reporting on the quality of their sleep (cold, generally speaking). They took cover in the tent’s warmth. They sat on the coolers, drank coffee, ate breakfast all crowded together. Miller had a pancake and a fused mass of greasy bacon strips on her plate. Brutsman and Lucente washed the dishes in clear plastic bins after breakfast.

***

Clouds covered the Tetons when the crew drove into the park the following week for their first hitch. They set up camp at Gros Ventre campground by a meadow under some trees.

It was cold and rainy for the first part. Some of the crew members had to get extra blankets. They boiled water to fill their Nalgene water bottles and put them in their sleeping bags to stay warm at night. They ate good food: salmon and rice, tofu, quesadillas, steak.

Such quality meals were a surprise to Miller. “I was expecting to eat canned beans and granola bars the entire summer,” she said.

The crew worked on sage grouse habitat restoration in an area outside of the park, south of Jackson Hole Airport, for their first hitch. With the help of several other crews they sprayed pesticides on about 80 acres of smooth bromegrass, an invasive plant. Their work will help restore a lek — an open communal breeding ground — for the endangered bird; in the spring, male sage grouse perform a sunrise display on these leks to attract partners.

Some crew members described the work as a bit “monotonous” and “repetitive.”

“It’s nice to know that we are definitely helping the habitat and especially helping the sage grouse, but it’s not, like, the most exciting work,” Lucente explained.

“It kind of gave us an opportunity to talk to each other and get to know each other more,” Miller said.

Miller brought along a speaker and became the resident DJ. The women listened to Coldplay, Radiohead, Fleet Foxes, Wolf Alice, The Rolling Stones, Colter Wall, Tyler Childers, Dolly Parton, Lykke Li, Led Zeppelin, The Shins and Old Crow Medicine Show. Miller collected their songs in a 17-hour Spotify playlist called “Forks.”

“I was a theater kid, so I definitely requested some Annie,” Hoff said of their listening sessions. “We listened to ‘It’s a Hard Knock Life’ while we were doing our spraying.”

There was a lot of wildlife. On the second day, they saw a bear and two cubs on the side of the road. One night, Hoff heard a coyote screaming and mistook it for the voice of a woman. There were elk. Lucente and Miller went on a trail run near camp on their last day of work. The Gros Ventre river ran by them on the left and the Tetons stood on the right. They saw something about 40 feet away that looked like a log. But it was a moose. They watched it for a bit.

“I know you’re not supposed to stare a moose down, but I’ve never seen such intense eyes in an animal,” Miller wrote in her journal.

Lucente whispered to Miller not to look at the moose directly, and they snuck past.

***

There was a thunderstorm in the early hours of June 5.

The thunder woke Miller. It started to rain hard. She heard Hoff rummaging around in the tent next to hers.

“I hear Sophie get up, and she’s kind of panicked,” Miller recounted. “She’s like, ‘Should we get out of the tents?’”

Miller told her they should probably stay put. Hoff didn’t heed the advice — she ran to a bathroom to take shelter, forgetting to zip her tent.

“I’m terrified of lightning,” Hoff explained over the phone. She didn’t have much experience camping. The first 10-day hitch was the longest she’d ever camped. “This is definitely new to me,” she said.

Oyster and McNicholas came around and started shaking tents to wake people. Everyone got out and piled into the UW Suburban. McNicholas went to get Hoff and found her in the bathroom.

“I was wearing my Harry Potter Christmas PJs,” Hoff said. “No one’s seen these PJs.”

The storm subsided after about half an hour. Everyone got out of the Suburban and went back to their tents. They were up at 6 the next morning for another day of work.

***

Four other groups — three traditional and one veteran’s crew — were also gathered at Camp Jack for orientation.

After breakfast and washing dishes, the women’s crew joined the others for a stretch circle and fence building training. They took along their yellow safety helmets, propped on their heads like mushroom caps. They tore strips of duct tape to label them with their names.

Parkman took a moment to redo her waist-length braids before heading over to the stretch circle.

“I love taking care of my hair,” she said. “I wear a lot of black and gray and I do a lot of outdoor things, but femininity is still important to me. I’m trying to reclaim that a little bit.”

