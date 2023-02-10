Wyoming continues to have one of the nation's most severe gender wage gaps, which costs the state’s economy an estimated $1.5 billion annually.

This remains true even when data is adjusted for cost of living and regional prices, a newly released 2022 report by the Wyoming Women’s Foundation found. The data was prepared by the Wyoming Survey Analysis Center at the University of Wyoming.

Women earn about 75 cents for every dollar a man earns, regardless of age or county of residence, the report shows. An average working woman in Wyoming loses enough money yearly to the gender wage gap to buy the equivalent of 108 more weeks of food or 12 more months of a mortgage.

"Eliminating the gender wage gap would provide critical income to families living in poverty and to all households where women are the primary or co-breadwinner," the report states.

There are several factors that contribute to the wage gap including education, college major, occupation and discrimination, the report found. But some of these factors showcase why the persistent wage gap in the state is even more troublesome, the report states.

For example, women on average have higher levels of education than men in Wyoming. Since women tend to be more educated, one would expect that women’s wages would be higher than men.

“Since women in Wyoming still earn less than men, even though women have more education, the persistent gender wage gap becomes even more concerning,” the report said.

There are several long-term consequences to the state economy and to families beyond women having lower annual earnings than men.

Women are less likely to be able to save for retirement. They have less social security benefits because retirement is based upon monthly earnings. Wyoming women are more likely to experience persistent poverty. And because many of these women have children or some sort of family unit, the impact of the wage gap spreads beyond just the individual.

“The continuing wage gap for Wyoming women has real and enduring consequences for them and their families in lost long-term wealth and income,” the report states.