Wyoming's Hayden Hastings is named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week
UW WRESTLING

Wyoming's Hayden Hastings is named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week

University of Wyoming redshirt junior Hayden Hastings was named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday. Hastings entered last week ranked No. 9 at 174 pounds.

Hastings, a native of Sheridan, went 3-0 at the Cowboy Challenge in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Saturday, defeating seventh-ranked Dustin Platt of Oklahoma State 8-7 in the championship match.

A two-time state champ for the Broncs and a two-time NCAA qualifier for the Cowboys, Hasting improved to 11-1 on the season and earned his first win over a Top-10 opponent.

Hayden Hastings

Hastings
Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

