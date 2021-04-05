Wyoming's jobless rate ticks up after lengthy decline

Wyoming's unemployment rate ticked up in February, reversing a downward trend experienced by the state following last year's pandemic-related closures.

The Equality State ended February with a 5.3% jobless rate, up from 5.1% in January and 5.2% in December, according to figures released by the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.

Still, the latest numbers offered some positive news: Wyoming's unemployment rate was nearly a percentage point below the national average of 6.2%.

Fifteen of Wyoming's 23 counties experienced increases in their unemployment rates in February, the state figures show. Three counties didn't see a change, while five enjoyed a decrease over the previous month.

Natrona County continues to feel the brunt of Wyoming's economic slowdown, at least from a jobs perspective. The county, which is an oil and gas hub, saw its unemployment rate rise to 8.9% in February, up a half percentage point from January and more than three points from February 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic began.