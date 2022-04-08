Wyoming's largest county is at risk of losing almost all its delegates at the state GOP convention

In January, the Natrona County GOP saw its delegate count cut to the allowed minimum. Now, Laramie County’s Republican Party is at risk of losing nearly all of its delegates at the state Republican convention.

Laramie and Natrona counties are the most populous in the state. Most of the time, the number of delegates a county party has is determined by its population. But if the latest reduction happens, the two counties with the greatest number of people could have fewer delegates than Niobrara, the county with the smallest population in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Republican Party Executive Committee held a meeting Tuesday to address a complaint brought about how the Laramie County GOP conducted its delegate elections.

The complaint alleged that the delegate and alternate delegate selection that took place at the Laramie County GOP convention violated party bylaws. The Laramie County GOP admitted that it was partially in violation of the bylaws, but not to the extent that is being argued.

According to Laramie Republican Party bylaws, delegate selection must “be by some form of secret ballot determined by the County Executive Committee.”

The vagueness in the law (“by some form of”) poses issues, but there were parts of the vote that were anything but secret.

To select the delegates, the Laramie Republican Executive Committee presented a slate of candidates. The selection was determined by voice vote, which Laramie County GOP Chairwoman Dani Olsen said is “some form of secret ballot” because it’s not a recorded roll call.

“Depending on how you argue it, it was still a secret ballot,” Olsen said.

That said, a division was called in the vote, meaning that members had to stand up based on which way they voted. That vote was not recorded either, but in theory someone could have seen how people were voting or taken a photo, said Joey Correnti, Carbon County Republican chairman and a member of the state GOP executive committee.

As for the alternates, the order in which they fill in is meant to be voted on by secret ballot as well. Instead, they were ordered based on how the names were written out.

“The Laramie County Executive Committee has agreed that at our next County Convention we will recommend a clean-up of some of the ambiguities in the delegate and alternate selection portion of our Bylaws,” the letter from the Laramie County GOP read.

At the end of Tuesday’s meeting, the state GOP executive committee passed the baton to the credentials committee, which will make a recommendation on whether Laramie County’s full slate of delegates get voting power at the convention. The credentials committee is made up of an appointed member from each county, and that meeting will take place on the Friday before the convention in early May.

“We ask that the State Executive Committee give us grace on our error as we would like to see our delegates and alternates seated at the State Convention,” the letter read.

Based on the recommendation, the delegates from all counties — more than 300 people total — will vote on the matter.

Natrona County delegates are expected to vote in favor of seating Laramie County delegates, but with only six delegates, Natrona has very little say in the matter.

Natrona County, the second-most populous in the state, saw its delegates reduced from 33 to six at the central committee meeting in late January for failing to pay dues to the Wyoming Republican Party.

Natrona almost lost its delegates a couple years ago in the same process that Laramie now finds itself in, but skated by in a narrow vote.

Natrona and Laramie counties are two of roughly four counties that are at odds with how the Wyoming GOP is being run, and Olsen believes this is why there is an attempt to reduce its voting power at the convention.

“I am certain that they are targeting Laramie County and trying to find faults with only our county convention, and we’ve been looking into other counties and noticing similar faults as well,” she said.

Whether or not other counties are committing similar violations is unclear.

The Laramie County GOP is now at risk of seeing its delegates reduced from 37 to six or three.

“There are over 20,0000 Republicans that are registered in Laramie County,” Olsen said. “It’s a huge number of people getting disenfranchised, and it’s not fair to them.”

Correnti sees it differently.

“Laramie County’s leadership has disenfranchised Laramie County’s voters,” he said.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.