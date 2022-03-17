Wyoming's political map is changing. Here are some of the highlights.

Depending on where you live, your representation in the statehouse might be changing soon.

Wyoming lawmakers passed a redistricting bill Friday night with about two hours to spare before they were in violation of their constitutional duty to enact a reapportioned legislative map. The new map adds three lawmakers, bringing the total in the Wyoming Legislature to 93, which includes 62 representatives and 31 senators.

Those changes will take effect in January.

Lawmakers have been working for months on redrawing the state’s legislative districts in light of population changes over the past decade. The process has been a challenge, especially as lawmakers try to balance population growth in Wyoming’s larger cities with the state’s shrinking population in rural areas.

Adding three districts, lawmakers said, was a way of maintaining representation for rural areas while respecting the growth in the cities. But many lawmakers voiced opposition to the additional politicians.

“Us as a legislative body have been cutting, cutting, cutting, whether it be mental health services or something else. You name it, we’ve been cutting,” said Rep. Joe MacGuire, R-Casper. “But we’re growing the Legislature by three, and I was disappointed by that, and I think it sends the wrong message.”

Some of the areas that experienced the greatest population growth — such as Natrona and Laramie counties — also changed the most in the redistricting process.

Take MacGuire’s House District 35, for example. For the past decade, it spanned from parts of east Casper all the way to the Natrona County line, with the North Platte River running through the middle of it. It was also one of the districts that experienced the most growth, so it was always going to have to shed population to a neighboring district. Now, House District 35 is in southeast Casper and doesn’t get anywhere close to the Natrona-Converse County line.

Part of the reason MacGuire’s district changed so much is the addition of a new House district between east Casper and Glenrock. MacGuire plans to run again, and said he’s not nervous about having a different constituency since he’s lived here his whole life.

“It affects me less than other people who haven’t lived here as long as I have,” he said. “It’s kind of like changing one set of friends and gaining new friends.”

The other new House district is in Cheyenne, nested within the new Senate district that spans the east part of the city.

“The losers (of the redistricting process) were Laramie County and Natrona County because they had to be chopped up so much,” said Gail Symons, the writer behind Civics307, a nonpartisan blog on the Legislature. “It was a significant redistribution of voters in the districts in those two largest counties.”

The situation in Sheridan County is also notable. Every single House and Senate district that’s fully or partially a part of that county are out of deviation.

Being out of deviation means that the proportion of population to representative is not close enough. In this case, people in Sheridan County districts are underrepresented. House District 40 is the farthest out of deviation, but all Sheridan districts are slightly above the threshold. Nonetheless, being out of deviation by even a small margin opens the door for a possible lawsuit.

It was not necessary to put all of Sheridan County out of deviation. There were multiple ways of drawing a map with 90 or 93 lawmakers that kept Sheridan County and the state as a whole within deviation. But those maps would likely not have received enough votes to pass both chambers.

“To grow the Legislature and still be out of deviation ... that’s not an acceptable outcome,” MacGuire said.

The process of redistricting was difficult from the start. The legislative committee responsible for redistricting got the census numbers months late, and a special session held in the fall also slowed the process.

“As hard as it was this year, it’s going to be harder in 10 years if the shift towards cities continues to happen in Wyoming,” said Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson.

After the arduous redistricting process, there seems to be growing interest in handing the task over to an independent commission. Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, brought a constitutional amendment this session to take the power away from lawmakers and put it into the hands of such a panel. His measure ultimately failed.







Explore the new districts:

To find your new House district, visit this link. Find where you live and click the color that your home is within. A list will appear on the left of your screen and your district number will appear under “District.”

To find your new Senate district, visit this link. Complete the same process as above.

