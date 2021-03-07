Wyoming's Quinn Weidemann is named to Mountain West all-defensive team

University of Wyoming junior Quinn Weidemann was named to the Mountain West all-defensive team Sunday.
The 5-foot-9 guard finished second on the Cowgirls with 19 steals as well as averaging 10.4 points and 2.3 rebounds. Weidemann spearheaded the MW's No. 1 scoring defense as the Cowgirls allowed just 59.4 points per game in the regular season.
In other awards announced by the league Sunday, Fresno State's Hailey Cavinder was named Player of the Year, UNLV's Bailey Thomas the Defensive Player of the Year and UNLV's Lindy LaRocque was the Coach of the Year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.