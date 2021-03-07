 Skip to main content
Wyoming's Quinn Weidemann is named to Mountain West all-defensive team
UW WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming's Quinn Weidemann is named to Mountain West all-defensive team

University of Wyoming junior Quinn Weidemann was named to the Mountain West all-defensive team Sunday.

The 5-foot-9 guard finished second on the Cowgirls with 19 steals as well as averaging 10.4 points and 2.3 rebounds. Weidemann spearheaded the MW's No. 1 scoring defense as the Cowgirls allowed just 59.4 points per game in the regular season.

In other awards announced by the league Sunday, Fresno State's Hailey Cavinder was named Player of the Year, UNLV's Bailey Thomas the Defensive Player of the Year and UNLV's Lindy LaRocque was the Coach of the Year.

Quinn Weidemann

Weidemann
Tags

