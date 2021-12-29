Wyoming's redistricting process ongoing

One of the primary tasks the Wyoming Legislature has to tackle is redrawing the House and Senate districts following the 2020 census.

The once-in-a-decade redistricting process, which was meant to be done Dec. 1, is still ongoing. The Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee met on Monday and Tuesday and made substantial progress, but the end is still a couple weeks away.

The outstanding issues for the committee are sorting out the Eastern side of the state, particularly around Weston County and whether or not it stays whole, as well as figuring out how the Senate districts will be maneuvered. So far, the committee has been focusing mainly on the House districts.

“The committee is now solid that Eastern Wyoming will gain another House seat and one will be taken from Southwestern Wyoming,” said co-chairman of the committee, Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne.

Some lawmakers on the committee are proposing nesting (putting House districts inside Senate districts) for a portion of the regions, while other lawmakers think all regions should be nested.

“We moved the ball forward a little bit, not a lot,” said committee member Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson.

There’s also the outstanding issue of what to do with Albany County, home to the University of Wyoming is, one of the only Blue counties in the state. State lawmakers from this county have repeatedly expressed that they want the county to stay whole as a district, instead of splitting parts off with neighboring Laramie and Carbon Counties, which are far more Republican.

One possibility, Zwonitzer said, is to split Albany 50-50, giving half to a district that includes part of Laramie and half to a district that includes Carbon.

This move would make the likelihood that that regions loses Democratic representation in the Senate much more likely.

“The rural-urban divide continues to be kind of messy,” Zwonitzer said. “It’s not a fun, easy process.”

The idea is for the committee to sponsor one bill with one redrawn map, but it is possible that multiple maps get introduced to the Legislature.

That said, Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, and Speaker of the House Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, both said they’d much prefer one bill with one map.

There has also been extensive discussion of minimizing “disruption” for sitting lawmakers by attempting to not move their districts around much. Because of the discomfort with lawmakers having a major hand in determining their own districts, other states have tasked independent councils with redistricting.

If districts are redrawn, lawmakers have constituency changes, which they don’t like because it makes campaigning much more difficult and uncertain, Zwonitzer said.

“Because it’s being done by legislators, it has to be a political process. So you have to have a bill that can get 31 votes in the House and 16 votes in the Senate,” Yin said. “Our goal is to deal with the change that has happened to our state and figure out how to best represent our constituents.”

The committee’s next meeting is currently set for Jan. 12. There may be another meeting after that as well, as the start of the session quickly approaches.

Follow state politics reporter Victoria Eavis on Twitter @Victoria_Eavis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.