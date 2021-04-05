 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming's spring game will be open to the public
0 comments
UW FOOTBALL

Wyoming's spring game will be open to the public

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
UW Football Practice

Wyoming football players stretch at the start of a practice in 2019 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

LARAMIE -- Wyoming's spring football game will be open to the public, the school announced Monday.

The game, scheduled for May 8, will be played at War Memorial Stadium. Guidelines for social distancing and face coverings will follow the guidelines that are in place for the University of Wyoming's campus at the time of the game.

The Cowboys are slated to begin spring practice Tuesday. The team will practice three times a week. All practices preceding the spring game will be closed.

This year's spring game will be the first since 2019. UW did not hold spring practices last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

White House celebrates Easter virtually

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News