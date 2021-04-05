Wyoming's spring game will be open to the public

LARAMIE -- Wyoming's spring football game will be open to the public, the school announced Monday.

The game, scheduled for May 8, will be played at War Memorial Stadium. Guidelines for social distancing and face coverings will follow the guidelines that are in place for the University of Wyoming's campus at the time of the game.

The Cowboys are slated to begin spring practice Tuesday. The team will practice three times a week. All practices preceding the spring game will be closed.

This year's spring game will be the first since 2019. UW did not hold spring practices last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

