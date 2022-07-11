Wyoming's suicide prevention hotline is now 24/7

Wyoming’s suicide lifeline services are now available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The full-time, Wyoming-based coverage started last week, Gov. Mark Gordon announced on Monday. Wyomingites can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-TALK (8255) to speak with a Wyoming-based representative or text “WYO” to 307-741-741 for the Crisis Text Line.

Before 2020, calls from Wyomingites through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline were answered by people out of state, who could be less effective at directing callers to local resources.

That year, the state awarded a contract to the Central Wyoming Counseling Center in Casper to start the first Wyoming-based hotline. Wyoming LifeLine in Greybull independently started another in-state hotline soon after.

The two centers have worked together to offer some lifeline coverage for Wyoming residents; calls to either center after hours were directed first to the other center. But hours were still limited because there wasn’t enough funding, and calls that fell out of either centers’ hours were sent along to the national suicide prevention lifeline.

Earlier this year, the Legislature approved $2.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to expand Wyoming’s suicide hotline hours. Gordon had originally appropriated $7 million for this use.

But the Wyoming Department of Health hasn’t distributed that $2.1 million yet, according to Andi Summerville, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers.

Instead, she said the state is giving $60,000 out of a SAMHSA grant to each of Wyoming’s lifeline centers per year for the next two years.

It’s not clear why the Wyoming Department of Health hasn’t yet distributed the American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The department’s spokesperson didn’t get back to the Star-Tribune by deadline regarding the question.

Wyoming will also be going through another transition around lifeline services later this week.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a law in 2020 to make 988 the new dial code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The simplified lifeline number will go live across the country on Saturday. Calls to the existing (800) 273-TALK (8255) number will still be answered even after that transition.

The SAMHSA grant that’s paying for the expansion of Wyoming’s suicide lifeline will also go toward covering the costs of transitioning to the 988 number, according to Summerville.

Wyoming Department of Health Director Stefan Johansson said in the statement that the department’s staff “plans to promote the new number and consider further lifeline service improvements over time.”