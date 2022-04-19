Wyoming's top baby names in 2021

The most popular names for boys and girls in 2021 in Wyoming were similar, a press release from the Wyoming Department of Health’s Vital Statistics Services said.

Olivia ranked No. 1 for girls’ names and Oliver took the top spot for boys. Charlotte and Amelia followed Olivia in popularity, while Liam, Henry and Lincoln trailed behind Oliver.

2021 also saw an uptick in the number of births in the state. According to the press release, there were 6,232 births among Wyoming resident mothers in 2021 compared with 6,132 in 2020. The high over the past decade was in 2015 with 7,678 resident births.

“Last year was the first in quite some time with an increase recorded in the number of new babies in Wyoming,” Guy Beaudoin, VSS deputy state registrar, said. “Previously, we had seen an ongoing significant downward trend over several years.”

