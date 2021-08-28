Wyoming's unemployment rate slightly dips

Wyoming's unemployment rate fell last month from 5.4% to 5.2%, recently released figures show.

The decline was the result of more of the state's unemployed dropping out of the labor force, according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.

The state's jobless rate is significantly below the 6.8% it experienced a year ago, when the state was reopening after pandemic-caused closures, and slightly lower than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 5.4%.

Every county in the state saw rates fall from June to July. Employment growth occurred in construction, retail trade and other services, according to the report.

Sublette County experienced the largest drop in unemployment from 6.9% to 5.2% from June to July, followed by Uinta, from 6.5% to 5.5% and Natrona, from 7.4% to 5.8%.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic caused unemployment rates to jump significantly, and several sectors are still hurting, including tourism and energy.