Wyoming's unemployment rate slightly dips

Wyoming's unemployment rate fell last month from 5.4% to 5.2%, recently released figures show.
The decline was the result of more of the state's unemployed dropping out of the labor force, according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.
The state's jobless rate is significantly below the 6.8% it experienced a year ago, when the state was reopening after pandemic-caused closures, and slightly lower than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 5.4%.
Every county in the state saw rates fall from June to July. Employment growth occurred in construction, retail trade and other services, according to the report.
Sublette County experienced the largest drop in unemployment from 6.9% to 5.2% from June to July, followed by Uinta, from 6.5% to 5.5% and Natrona, from 7.4% to 5.8%.
Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic caused unemployment rates to jump significantly, and several sectors are still hurting, including tourism and energy.
But even as Wyoming's economic numbers recover, infections are surging again due to the more contagious delta variant. On Friday, cases rose by 474, bringing the total number of confirmed active cases to 2,600 and the number of hospitalizations to 178.
Teton County — the county with the highest vaccination rate at 71.6% — had the lowest unemployment rate in Wyoming (2.8%). It was followed by Weston County at 3.1% and Crook County at 3.2%, the workforce figures show.
The counties with the highest jobless rates -- Natrona, Sweetwater, Campbell, Sublette and Converse -- are all home to large energy sectors. The energy industry was particularly affected by the pandemic, as travel and transportation slowed.
“We’ve seen large job losses in the energy sector over the past year,” Bullard said back in May. “Natrona County and the Casper area are highly dependent on the energy sector, oil and gas.”
However, total nonfarm employment was up in Wyoming last month, with about 10,200 more jobs than a year earlier, according to the department's figures.