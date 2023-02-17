Sen. Cynthia Lummis introduced legislation this week that would take grizzly bears off the Endangered Species List and remove their federal protections.

The Grizzly Bear State Management Act of 2023 would return oversight of Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzlies to state regulators in Wyoming, Idaho and Montana. It mirrors a bill Lummis, R-Wyo., introduced in 2021. Both attempts have been cosponsored by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., along with both senators from Idaho and one from Montana.

Wildlife managers and elected officials in all three states have appealed to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to delist the species, arguing that the region’s grizzlies have met all recovery criteria.

Grizzlies’ population plummeted through the mid-1970s in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, bottoming out at between 136 and 300, according to the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team. In 2021, it was estimated at just over 1,000.

“Grizzly bears are an essential part of the ecosystem of Wyoming, but keeping them listed hurts their populations more than it helps them,” Lummis said in a statement. “Wildlife managers that live near the bears and study them closely have a better idea of population parameters than out-of-state activists. It’s time to delist the grizzly in our area and let science dictate our wildlife policy.”

But many conservation groups — located both in and beyond the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem — believe that the grizzly population remains a long way from sustainable numbers. They’re worried, too, that handing control over to the states will pave the way for grizzly hunts in the coming years and could slow or stop the species’ recovery.

“Removing federal protections now would be a huge mistake and a giant step backward,” Bonnie Rice, the Sierra Club’s wildlife campaign manager, told Sierra Magazine earlier this month. “States have proven that they are not to be trusted in managing native carnivores — we have only to look at what has happened with gray wolves. Grizzly bears would be next on the chopping block, should federal protections be stripped."

Whether the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem population has reached its carrying capacity, or can continue to grow, is central to the dispute. State wildlife managers say it’s big enough. Conservation groups contend that humans are trying to set arbitrary limits.

Grizzlies’ delisting “has been inappropriate forestalled by activist environmental organizations,” the Wyoming Outfitters and Guides Association said in a statement.

The Fish and Wildlife Service announced Feb. 3 that it will conduct a yearlong review of grizzlies’ threatened status — and associated protections — in response to petitions submitted by Montana in December 2021 and Wyoming in January 2022. It rejected a request from Idaho to delist the species across the lower 48 states.

The move is the first step toward delisting for grizzlies. If the Fish and Wildlife Service does deem the species sufficiently recovered, it could soon lose its federal protections.

But the agency noted in a press release that “the impact of recently enacted state laws and regulations affecting these two grizzly bear populations is of concern and needs to be evaluated.”

Brian Nesvik, director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, said in a statement Thursday that “Senator Lummis’ efforts through this legislation reflect our state’s need to find the best path forward to return management of this species to the states and tribes.”

He added, “We look forward to working simultaneously with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as they work towards the next steps in their process to delist.”

