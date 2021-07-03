Years-long restoration launches to keep 'Pink House'

JACKSON – When Kate Birmingham looks at the cracked stucco, fading pink exterior walls of one of Mormon Row’s trademark relic residences, it’s easy for her to imagine the home’s history.

John Moulton homesteaded the property, “proving up” the substandard farmland surrounding the structure about the time he met Bartha. She traveled to Mormon Row to act as a midwife to her sister, who was married to John’s brother.

John and Bartha married in 1917 and soon had four children to raise. They belonged to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints — how Mormon Row got its name. A century ago, before becoming Grand Teton National Park, the area also was known as the town of Grovont.

The couple raised their family in a tiny homesteader cabin before building the “Pink House” and before the arrival of electricity — a modern convenience that came in the 1950s.

“One of the most compelling stories about the people who lived here is that they really persevered,” said Birmingham, the park’s branch chief of cultural resources. “They lived here year-round, and the crosswinds on Antelope Flats in the winter are pretty brutal.