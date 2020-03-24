Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks close to visitors

Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks announced Monday that they are closing to all park visitors until further notice.

The closures went into effect immediately. No visitors will be allowed to enter either park, though state highways and roads that transcend park boundaries will remain open. So will facilities that "support life, safety and commerce," according to the park's announcement.

The closure announcement comes after health officials in two Wyoming counties and two Montana counties called on Yellowstone's superintendent to close the park.

“The National Park Service listened to the concerns from our local partners and, based on current health guidance, temporarily closed the parks,” Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly and Grand Teton Acting Superintendent Gopaul Noojibail said in joint statement. “We are committed to continued close coordination with our state and local partners as we progress through this closure period and are prepared when the timing is right to reopen as quickly and safely as possible.”

Health officials from Park and Teton counties in Wyoming and Park and Gallatin counties in Montana had all requested the change.