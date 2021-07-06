Yellowstone and Grand Teton record record visits

“Angry August is where you’re just mad trying to get anywhere,” Carr previously told the Star-Tribune. “Angry August has started in June this year,” he said.

To help remedy some of the overcrowding in outdoor spaces throughout the state, Gov. Mark Gordon recently apportioned $6.5 million of remaining CARES Act money toward expanding the capacity at Wyoming state parks and historic sites.

“This will expand opportunities for people to spend time outside in the state, boost tourism and address overcrowding caused by COVID-19,” a press release from the governor’s office stated.

That money was already being put to use over the Fourth of July weekend.

Glendo State Park, Buffalo Bill State Park and Medicine Lodge State Archaeological site had 135 new and temporary first come, first serve camping sites funded by the CARES money. Glendo had 30 of those sites, Buffalo Bill had 100 and Medicine Lodge offered five.