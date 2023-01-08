 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Yellowstone answers foul play question about foot investigation

  • 0

JACKSON (WNE) — Yellowstone National Park officials say we’ll probably never learn what happened to Il Hun Ro, the 70-year-old Los Angeles man whose foot was found floating in a park hot spring this past August.

“Because this incident was unwitnessed, we’ll likely never know the exact course of events,” Linda Veress, a public information specialist for the park, told the Jackson Hole Daily on Tuesday. “However, there are no signs of foul play or circumstances that would lead us to believe this involved more than just the individual.”

Three days after finding the foot, park officials issued a statement saying they suspected that no foul play was involved in Ro’s disappearance and death.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Daily had asked Veress about how officials determined that there was no foul play.

The investigative report released Tuesday via a Freedom of Information Act request offered no evidence or explanation about how park officials reached that conclusion.

People are also reading…

Until now, park officials have also said little about how they did so.

The 36-page report notes that Ro’s family was contacted, and a family member provided a DNA sample to help identify his remains.

But the document doesn’t say much else about interactions with the family, including whether they were able to shed light on Ro’s travel plans or his state of mind. Law enforcement officers searched for but didn’t find evidence of a suicide note.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A look ahead at homelessness in Wyoming

A look ahead at homelessness in Wyoming

Could the end of ERAP and other pandemic safety net programs coincide with a rise in homelessness? The state could know more later this month, when the Wyoming Homelessness Collaborative takes part in the annual point-in-time count.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

6-Year-Old Boy In Custody After Shooting Virginia School Teacher

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News