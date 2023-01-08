Yellowstone answers foul play question about foot investigation

JACKSON (WNE) — Yellowstone National Park officials say we’ll probably never learn what happened to Il Hun Ro, the 70-year-old Los Angeles man whose foot was found floating in a park hot spring this past August.

“Because this incident was unwitnessed, we’ll likely never know the exact course of events,” Linda Veress, a public information specialist for the park, told the Jackson Hole Daily on Tuesday. “However, there are no signs of foul play or circumstances that would lead us to believe this involved more than just the individual.”

Three days after finding the foot, park officials issued a statement saying they suspected that no foul play was involved in Ro’s disappearance and death.

The Daily had asked Veress about how officials determined that there was no foul play.

The investigative report released Tuesday via a Freedom of Information Act request offered no evidence or explanation about how park officials reached that conclusion.

Until now, park officials have also said little about how they did so.

The 36-page report notes that Ro’s family was contacted, and a family member provided a DNA sample to help identify his remains.

But the document doesn’t say much else about interactions with the family, including whether they were able to shed light on Ro’s travel plans or his state of mind. Law enforcement officers searched for but didn’t find evidence of a suicide note.