Yellowstone area wildlife guides not concerned about congestion

JACKSON — Matt Fagan is a bit resigned to the reality of what’s ahead for the summer of 2022.

“Do I think it’s going to be bumper to bumper at times from Teton Village to the Yellowstone South Entrance? Yes,” said Fagan, the owner of Jackson-based guiding company Buffalo Roam Tours. “Do I think it’s going to be like that this year and the year after and the year after? Yeah.”

But faced with a summer of certain traffic, the result of expected visitation and planned construction projects on roadways in Teton County, Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks, Fagan and other wildlife guides who spoke with the News&Guide aren’t particularly fazed.

For one, Jackson Hole has become increasingly congested in the past few years as visitation records have been broken year over year. And Fagan and people like Tenley Thompson, the general manager at Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures, have seen traffic before.

“It’s always something,” Thompson said with a laugh. “We’ve run programs in years where half of the lower loop” — the bottom portion of the figure eight road in Yellowstone — “is on fire.”

“This certainly presents a challenge, but it’s not a particularly unique challenge,” he said.

So like the animals they watch in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, wildlife guides are planning to adapt. Thompson sees opportunity: exploring areas of the parks besides “the greatest hits.”

Fagan, meanwhile, is planning to leave early to beat the traffic.

“It’s not my first rodeo,” Fagan said.

Underpinning the expected adaptations is a slate of construction projects in the national parks and Teton County. Yellowstone National Park has just completed a $28 million renovation of the stretch of road from Tower-Roosevelt to Chittenden Road, a project that closed a portion of the road near Dunraven Pass for two years.

In coming years, it plans to spend another $103 million to complete three projects, aiming to condense delays into a few years rather than spreading it out over a longer time horizon. Those include replacing two 60-or-so-year-old bridges over the Yellowstone and Lewis rivers and repaving 22 miles of the Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful, the park’s iconic geyser, and West Thumb, the western stretch of Yellowstone Lake.

“While we always strive to execute projects in the least impacting way, the Old Faithful to West Thumb and Lewis River Bridge projects will seriously disrupt travel entering and exiting the park’s south entrance,” Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a press release. “Visitors should plan accordingly.”

Those projects come as Grand Teton National Park plans a major construction project of its own: paving the 1.4-mile gravel section of Moose-Wilson Road, which connects Teton Village with the Moose entrance station. The more southerly park will also improve facilities surrounding its Granite Canyon entrance.

And, while that happens, Teton County is slated to pave the unpaved stretch of Spring Gulch Road.

That leaves Highway 89/26/191 as the main artery connecting Jackson to Yellowstone’s south entrance.

The national parks’ construction projects are also slated to span multiple years.

Jason Williams, the 15-year owner of Jackson Hole Wildlife Safaris who sold the business this winter, said the Moose-Wilson Road closure, combined with the airport closure — planned for April 11 to June 27 — and possible Spring Gulch Road work will likely pinch the southern stretches of the valley.

“That’ll probably be the hardest couple weeks. No Spring Gulch, no Moose-Wilson,” Williams said, adding that the Wyoming Department of Transportation may also be doing some work to prepare for its replacement of the Snake River bridge and intersection of Highway 22 and 390, projects set for 2023.

WYDOT Resident Engineer Bob Hammond wasn’t able to respond to a request for comment before press time.

Heather Overholser, Teton County’s director of public works, and other public works officials were likewise out of office and couldn’t comment on plans for replacing Spring Gulch Road by Tuesday afternoon.

But Williams said the construction projects in Grand Teton and Yellowstone are necessary.

“The ecosystem is pretty dang healthy, but the infrastructure is not because the investment hasn’t kept up with the need for it over the years,” Williams said. “This is really a much-needed infusion into that infrastructure.”

Yellowstone, for example, estimated in 2018 that it had $586 million worth of deferred maintenance projects. Three projects completed since 2020 were supposed to reduce that number by $50 million. The three slated to be completed over the next few years are set to cut another approximately $100 million from that total.

The Yellowstone and Grand Teton work is being funded by the Great American Outdoors Act, a bipartisan bill that established the National Parks and Public Lands Legacy Restoration Fund. That pot of federal cash is funded by revenue from energy development and aimed at addressing national parks’ maintenance needs.

“If we have to sit through a little bit of traffic or anything else so in the long run everybody has a better experience in the parks, that’s well worth it for us,” said Thompson. “Nobody wants the construction, but everybody wants the results.”

Fagan of Buffalo Roam, meanwhile, advised that people buckle up — and be ready to wait.

“Everybody just needs to take their time, take a few deep breaths and look out the window,” Fagan.

The views of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, he said, are “awesome.” And that’s true even in traffic.

This story was published on April 6, 2022.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0