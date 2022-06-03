Yellowstone bison under review for endangered species listing

Another iconic Yellowstone species is being considered once again for Endangered Species Act protections.

Threats to the park’s plains bison — including loss of habitat and migration routes and the spread of disease — are concerning enough that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will conduct a year-long review of the subpopulation’s conservation status, the agency announced Friday.

The decision, which will be published in the Federal Register on Monday, comes after a federal judge ruled in January that the Fish and Wildlife Service failed to justify its 2019 determination that Yellowstone’s bison did not need to be added to the endangered species list.

It’s a win for the conservation groups that have campaigned for federal protections for Yellowstone’s bison for more than a decade, arguing that animals are confined to a too-small share of their former range, vulnerable to loss of genetic diversity and killed with abandon to prevent them from spreading diseases, like brucellosis, to cattle.

The Fish and Wildlife Service “will fully evaluate potential threats as part of the status assessment,” it said Friday.

Yellowstone’s bison population, nearly eradicated by hunters in the late 19th century, was saved by an 1894 law banning hunting within its borders. An estimated 2,300 to 5,500 plains bison live in Yellowstone today. The species numbers over 400,000 across the U.S, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service, with the vast majority managed as livestock.

