Yellowstone chicken caper inspires viral Lego vignette

They were right. The Lego depiction is reminiscent of an Aug. 7 bird incident in Yellowstone’s Shoshone Geyser Basin, where a ranger found two chickens in a burlap sack in a hot spring with a pot nearby.

“They were banned from the park for two years,” Gardner said. “I didn’t know you could do that, especially from Yellowstone. How could you ban somebody from such a big space? But more power to ’em.”

The trio claimed to be making dinner, according to a Jackson Hole Daily story. The men were subject to varying fines in addition to probation from the park.

Interfering with Yellowstone’s hydrothermal features can hurt the fragile systems and cause bodily harm. Hot spring temperatures exceeding 400 degrees have led to many burn injuries and 21 recorded deaths.

Making light of the odd situation, however, wise Facebook commenters noted the cooking methods and meat types that Gardner failed to ban, including steamed, poached and sous vide birds.

“Ok, So no poultry ... Christmas ham is still on the menu!” one wrote.

“People just need a relief and people need something, you know, dumb to come across their newsfeed in all the doom and gloom,” Gardner said.