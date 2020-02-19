Yellowstone expected to feel impacts of coronavirus

Wade said the Travel Council hasn’t made concerted efforts to target Asian visitors, but “it will affect many companies in the county.” For instance, she said the Blair Hotels group — which owns the Holiday Inn, Comfort Inn and Buffalo Bill Village in Cody — has advertised heavily to the Chinese market and will likely see more room availability this coming summer.

Typically, “one-off” tourists from overseas have a greater impact than regional visitors. For example, those driving to northwest Wyoming from inside the U.S. “can bring their own sandwiches and drinks” and are less likely to spend large amounts of cash at gift stores, Riley said.

In the U.S., California is the top state from which Yellowstone visitors originate: about 13 percent of all visitors traveled from the Golden State. Texas and Florida both contributed about 5 percent of the park’s visitors, followed closely by New York and Washington. Only about 1 percent of visitors come from Wyoming.

Officials at Yellowstone have discussed the possibility of lower visitation rates, but have no plans to reduce staff or change the way visitors are received.

“All visitors will be welcomed in the same way,” said Linda Veress, a spokesperson for the park.