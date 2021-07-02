Yellowstone fire danger rises to ‘very high’

JACKSON (WNE) — Yellowstone National Park has upgraded its fire danger to “very high” and banned charcoal and wood campfires in the backcountry.

The “very high” level — one step below the top “extreme” danger level — means “fires are going to start easily if we’re careless or if we get lightning,” John Cataldo, the park’s fire management officer, said in an interview posted on Facebook. “And we expect them to spread pretty readily under most conditions that we’ll have during the day here.”

Yellowstone imposed Stage 1 restrictions on campfires and smoking on Thursday, the same day that Stage 1 fire restrictions kicked in for the Bridger-Teton National Forest, the National Elk Refuge and Grand Teton National Park.

Though charcoal or wood campfires now aren’t allowed in Yellowstone’s backcountry, portable gas stoves can be used in areas clear of flammable material.

Smoking in the backcountry and on all trails is prohibited except immediately adjacent to fire rings in designated campsites or within a 3-foot-diameter area barren of all flammable material — for example, while standing in water or on a boat.