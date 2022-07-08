Yellowstone flood repairs could take 3 to 5 years to complete, official says

Permanently repairing the flood damage in Yellowstone National Park could take three to five years, Superintendent Cam Sholly said Friday.

The National Park Service has reopened 93% of Yellowstone’s roads since catastrophic flooding forced it to evacuate visitors and close all five gates several weeks ago.

Yellowstone’s three southern gates and its south loop reopened nine days after the flooding. The north loop opened last Saturday; the northern gates will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Restoring so much public access, in such a short time, has been “nothing short of miraculous,” Sholly said.

He emphasized, however, that the 7% of roads that are still closed suffered extensive damage, including those linking Yellowstone to the Montana gateway communities of Gardiner and Cooke City, which were also severely impacted by the flooding.

While the park service undertakes major road repairs, it plans to upgrade an existing dirt road between Gardiner and the park.

Officials hope the temporary solution will allow for essential travel, and potentially some visitation, before winter arrives.

Sholly made the comments to reporters Friday morning after touring the damaged area with Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland.

