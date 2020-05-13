Yellowstone, Grand Teton national parks to reopen on a limited basis starting Monday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks will reopen Monday on a limit basis, a tentative first step in restoring Wyoming's battered tourism industry.

The National Park Service announced Wednesday phased reopenings for both parks, which attract millions of visitors to the Equality State annually. Only certain areas will reopen, and some services won't be available at first.

"The goal is to not have these destinations overwhelmed," said Gov. Mark Gordon, who told reporters he supported a slow approach to the reopenings. "That has been a concern from the beginning. ... We do, at the same time, want to reawaken the tourism economy in Park and Teton and the adjacent counties."

Both parks closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Opening them could bring tourist dollars back to Wyoming but also runs the risk of spreading the virus as rates begin to plateau. Gordon acknowledged that reality at a Wednesday news conference where he also described further rollbacks in restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We're doing that in a way that we believe is safe," he said. "And yet, I stand before you today knowing that our citizens are at greater risk today, because of what we're talking about with Yellowstone Park, than they were. That's not easy."